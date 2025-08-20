DT
Smile, grit and auto: Bengaluru's Safura is winning hearts online

The viral video has already garnered over 2 million views on Instagram
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:48 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
In a heartwarming tale of determination and defiance, a young Bengaluru girl — Safura Khan — has captured the admiration of social media users with her inspiring journey as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The Instagram video was shared by social media influencer Tamanna Tanweer with the caption “Women see, women scroll, women happy ❤️.”

Challenging societal norms, Safura’s story gained momentum when Tamanna unexpectedly encountered her on the bustling streets of Bengaluru.

Their impromptu conversation, filmed and shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, shining a spotlight on Safura’s passion for driving and her courageous decision to carve her own path in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Despite facing financial hurdles that prevented her from purchasing a car, she embraced her dream by taking the wheel of an auto-rickshaw.

"I love driving any vehicle, car, auto, bike, anything. I just didn’t have the budget for a Swift car, so I thought I’d start with an auto. Maybe one day I’ll buy a car, who knows?” she told Tanweer.

The viral video, which has already garnered over 2 million views, attracted widespread admiration online.

A user wrote, “She’s so positive and sweet. I wish to meet her too someday ❤️,” another said, “Such abundant potential energies from her!! God bless her with an amazing life!!! Always up and above💗✨🧿.”

A third commented, “Bengaluru needs more Safooras. Skill, grit, and joy at work. Respect. 💪.”

Another individual posted, “🙌🙌 this is for that one line - I'm enjoying with whatever I'm doing 👏👏.”

