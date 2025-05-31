Smriti Irani shoots for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ under Z+ security

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who is best known for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has reportedly begun shooting for the second season of the show. The former Union Minister is returning to acting after nearly two decades.

Advertisement

According to reports by India Forums, the production has kicked off with heightened security. The actress is filming under Z+ security, the highest level of protection provided in India. There are strict security protocols on the sets, with mobile phones being taped to prevent any leaks. Only a select few, including Smriti, co-star Amar Upadhyay and producer Ekta Kapoor, are exempt from the mobile phone ban.

A source close to the production revealed, “The mobile phones of everyone on the sets, excluding Amar sir, Smriti ma’am and Ekta ma’am, will be taped. Everyone is barred from using their phones during the shoot. Smriti is also shooting with Z+ security, and all cast and crew must follow strict security protocols.”

Advertisement

The original ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, aired from 2000 to 2008. Smriti’s character Tulsi became a household name and remains one of the most beloved figures on Indian television.