DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shoots for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ under Z+ security

Smriti Irani shoots for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ under Z+ security

The actress is filming under Z+ security, the highest level of protection provided in India
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:12 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani. Photo: Instagram/ektarkapoor
Advertisement

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who is best known for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has reportedly begun shooting for the second season of the show. The former Union Minister is returning to acting after nearly two decades.

Advertisement

According to reports by India Forums, the production has kicked off with heightened security. The actress is filming under Z+ security, the highest level of protection provided in India. There are strict security protocols on the sets, with mobile phones being taped to prevent any leaks. Only a select few, including Smriti, co-star Amar Upadhyay and producer Ekta Kapoor, are exempt from the mobile phone ban.

A source close to the production revealed, “The mobile phones of everyone on the sets, excluding Amar sir, Smriti ma’am and Ekta ma’am, will be taped. Everyone is barred from using their phones during the shoot. Smriti is also shooting with Z+ security, and all cast and crew must follow strict security protocols.”

Advertisement

The original ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, aired from 2000 to 2008. Smriti’s character Tulsi became a household name and remains one of the most beloved figures on Indian television.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts