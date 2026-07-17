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Home / Trending / 'Snake Lady' rescues 10-foot king cobra from Bihar home, video goes viral

'Snake Lady' rescues 10-foot king cobra from Bihar home, video goes viral

Janaki Devi is widely recognised across the region for her wildlife conservation efforts

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:32 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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While monsoon brings delight, greenery and much-needed relief from heat, it also leads to a rise in encounters with snakes. And that’s exactly what happened in a Bihar village when a family came a cross a nearly 10-foot-long king cobra in their house.

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In no time locals gathered around while some made a call to a well-known wildlife rescuer famed for handling venomous snakes.

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When Munni Lal spotted the reptile indoors, it sent the family scrambling outside.

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According to an India Today report, Janaki Devi, popularly known as the "Snake Lady" of Valmikinagar, arrived at the scene shortly after being informed. An experienced snake rescuer, she carefully captured the nearly 10-foot king cobra without harming it or endangering residents.

Following the rescue, the cobra was released into a nearby forest.

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Forest Ranger Satyam Kumar said such incidents become more common during the monsoon and periods of changing weather, when snakes often venture out of their habitats in search of dry and sheltered spaces.

Janaki Devi is widely recognised across the region for her wildlife conservation efforts. Forest officials say she has rescued thousands of venomous snakes over the years, earning her a reputation as one of the area's most trusted snake handlers.

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