Home / Trending / Snake's 'fishy delight' in flooded Kolkata goes viral

Snake's 'fishy delight' in flooded Kolkata goes viral

The video, captioned 'Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo,' has garnered 8.6 million views

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Atreyee Mitra/Instagram
A hilarious video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a snake swimming through floodwaters in Kolkata with a fish tightly gripped in its mouth.

The video, shared by Instagram user Atreyee Mitra, has sparked a wave of jokes about Kolkata's famous love for fish.

The video, captioned "Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo," has garnered 8.6 million views.

The snake, identified as a non-venomous Checkered Keelback or Jol Dhora, effortlessly glides through the water, showcasing its impressive aquatic skills.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Bro proved he's Bengali," while another joked, "Even snakes like machh-bhaat."

A third individual reacted, “Snake is also bengalified.”

