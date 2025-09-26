Snake's 'fishy delight' in flooded Kolkata goes viral
A hilarious video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a snake swimming through floodwaters in Kolkata with a fish tightly gripped in its mouth.
The video, shared by Instagram user Atreyee Mitra, has sparked a wave of jokes about Kolkata's famous love for fish.
The video, captioned "Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo," has garnered 8.6 million views.
The snake, identified as a non-venomous Checkered Keelback or Jol Dhora, effortlessly glides through the water, showcasing its impressive aquatic skills.
Netizens react:
A user wrote, "Bro proved he's Bengali," while another joked, "Even snakes like machh-bhaat."
A third individual reacted, “Snake is also bengalified.”
