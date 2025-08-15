"So proud!" 17-year-old US boy sings Indian National Anthem, earns praise
On India’s 79th Independence Day, a heartwarming video of a 17-year-old American teenager, Gabe Merritt, singing the Indian National Anthem has captured the attention of social media users.
Shared by Disha Pansuriya on Instagram, the clip features Merritt delivering a touching rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’, eliciting widespread praise and pride from viewers.
Disha caption the video: "You feel proud when a 17-year-old American sings the Indian National Anthem."
Pansuriya shared that Gabe had learned the national anthems of several countries but had a particular affinity towards the 52-second-long Indian anthem.
Netizens showered him with love.
"That was a super proud moment," said one user, while another added: "Beautiful brother. Lots of love from me and India and I invite you to come to India and visit the beautiful country."
A third commented: “This was the best thing I saw today.”
