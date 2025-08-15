DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / "So proud!" 17-year-old US boy sings Indian National Anthem, earns praise

"So proud!" 17-year-old US boy sings Indian National Anthem, earns praise

Merritt has learnt anthems of many nations, but India's is his favourite
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:59 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
dishakpansuriya/Instagram
Advertisement

On India’s 79th Independence Day, a heartwarming video of a 17-year-old American teenager, Gabe Merritt, singing the Indian National Anthem has captured the attention of social media users.

Advertisement

Shared by Disha Pansuriya on Instagram, the clip features Merritt delivering a touching rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’, eliciting widespread praise and pride from viewers.

Disha caption the video: "You feel proud when a 17-year-old American sings the Indian National Anthem."

Advertisement

Pansuriya shared that Gabe had learned the national anthems of several countries but had a particular affinity towards the 52-second-long Indian anthem.

Advertisement

Netizens showered him with love.

"That was a super proud moment," said one user, while another added: "Beautiful brother. Lots of love from me and India and I invite you to come to India and visit the beautiful country."

A third commented: “This was the best thing I saw today.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts