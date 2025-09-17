Social media buzz with #NationalUnemploymentDay on PM Modi’s birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday, social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes under the hashtag #ModiAt75, which has quickly climbed to the top of trending lists.

However, the occasion has also sparked criticism online, as the hashtag #NationalUnemploymentDay began trending simultaneously, drawing attention to the country’s ongoing job crisis.

The trend gained momentum shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a birthday greeting for the Prime Minister, writing: “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health".

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025

While the message appeared cordial, it was soon followed by a wave of replies and posts criticising the government’s handling of employment issues, especially among the youth.

Happy unemployment day बेरोजगार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — SheikhImran (@Indian_0789) September 17, 2025

Several users began referring to September 17 as "Rashtriya Berozgari Diwas" (National Unemployment Day), accusing the government of failing to fulfill its job creation promises.

The Congress and its youth wing also took part in amplifying the trend, claiming that despite grand announcements and schemes, unemployment remains a serious challenge. Rahul Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders, pointed to high joblessness among educated youth and a mismatch between job seekers and opportunities.

Meanwhile, government data presents a mixed picture. The latest figures from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) show a national unemployment rate of 5.1% as of August 2025, the lowest in two years, largely driven by rural employment growth.

As the day unfolds, the social media battle between celebration and protest continues, offering a snapshot of the country’s divided public mood on Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and economic policies.

With elections approaching in several states, unemployment is likely to remain a main issue.