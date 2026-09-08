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Home / Trending / Social media stunt gone wrong: UP man breaks both legs after 30-foot jump in dam

Social media stunt gone wrong: UP man breaks both legs after 30-foot jump in dam

Doctors operated on one of his injured legs and inserted two rods because of the severity of the fracture

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Some life lessons are best learnt the hard way. This was true in the case of a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi after he decided to put his life at risk — that too for a social media reel.

Pushpendra Kumar Manouria had reportedly visited the Pahuj Dam area with his friends on Sunday evening when he chose to attempt a dangerous stunt. While his friends filmed the moment, Pushpendra crossed a safety railing at a viewpoint and jumped into the water.

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The footage shows Pushpendra climbing over the railing while his friends continue recording. Just before he jumps, one of them reportedly jokes, “God bless your soul,” (something he clearly needed).

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The stunt took a dangerous turn when Pushpendra failed to land safely and hit a rocky surface beneath the water. The result? Fractures in both legs.

Unable to stand or walk, Pushpendra struggled in the water despite his injuries. Soon, bystanders who witnessed the incident intervened and helped him out of the water.

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Police were informed and reached the spot shortly afterwards. Pushpendra was subsequently taken to a private hospital, where his family also arrived after being informed about the accident.

Doctors later operated on one of his injured legs and inserted two rods because of the severity of the fracture. His other leg is also expected to require surgery.

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