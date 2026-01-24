Somalia’s Deputy PM Jama steals the show at Davos with interview in fluent Hindi

Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama stole the show at Davos 2026 with his fluent Hindi and strong defence of his country’s potential. In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesai for India Today, Jama asserted, “Somalia is a very viable state with great potential and prosperity despite enormous challenges,” responding to recent derogatory remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Jama’s Hindi skills aren’t just a novelty — they’re a testament to his deep connection with India. He spent his formative years studying in Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi, describing those years as “the best days of his life”. His love for Indian culture and cuisine, especially ‘dal makhani’, was evident as he shared his experiences.

Advertisement

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised Somalia’s resilience since the 1990s and its efforts to forge strategic partnerships with global players like India. He invited Indian investors to explore opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, showcasing a forward-looking vision for India-Africa cooperation.

Advertisement

Jama’s interview has sparked widespread admiration online, highlighting India’s soft power through education. His fluent Hindi has warmed hearts, with many praising his pronunciation and cultural affinity.