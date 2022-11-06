‘Somebody put a curse on me’: US man holds ‘paranormal activity’ responsible for driving car with two tyres missing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

A bizarre scene was witnessed in US where Florida police summoned a man for driving his car with two missing tyres. The more ironical twist came into the story when he laid out a baffling excuse before cops stating that someone had put a curse on him which made him drive his car to home on just two tyres.

When asked about the missing tyres, the man told Marion County Sheriff’s deputy that the curse on him made his vehicle hit a curb too hard.Thedriversaid he was given a "do or die" choice in which he could either drive home without tires or set the car on fire and sleep on the median.

The cops instinctively didn’t believe the man’sodd explanation and asked him to step out of the car for sobriety tests.

He, however, kept on insisting that the damage to his car was from some “paranormal activity.”

"Somebody put a curse on me. That is paranormal activity," the body camera footage shows the man saying.

The spat turned ugly when man began threatening deputies.

"If you mess with me right now, let me tell you something, I'm going to break your head with abaseballbat. I'm going to ... skin you alive," he told the deputy.

Apparently cops arrested him over his conduct.