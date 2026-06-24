'Somethings never change': UK citizen for 20 years, Indian-origin author decides to wear sari at Royal Ascot

Meet Indian-origin author Kamini Banga, who is based in the UK, has shared how choosing a traditional attire over a Western outfit for Royal Ascot became a meaningful expression of her identity.

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In a post titled Wearing My Heart on My Sari at Royal Ascot, Banga recounted her experience of preparing for one of Britain’s most prestigious social and sporting events.

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She said she initially felt uncertain about what to wear after receiving the invitation. “I panicked,” Banga wrote, explaining that her image of Ascot had always been of elegantly dressed women in summer dresses topped with glamorous hats.

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Banga went shopping with English friends at some of London’s leading salons in search of the perfect outfit. However, she soon realised that the traditional Ascot look did not feel authentic to her.

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After discussing with her friends, Banga decided to attend the event in a chanderi sari paired with vintage jewellery. Reflecting on the choice, she wrote that although she had lived in the UK and been a British citizen for 20 years, some connections to her roots had remained unchanged.

According to Banga, her friends ultimately encouraged her to embrace her heritage.