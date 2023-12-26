Odisha man beats up elderly mother, ties her to pole for stealing cauliflower

IANS

Bhubaneswar, December 26

A 39-year-old man in Odisha's Keonjhar district has been arrested on the charges of assaulting his elderly mother after tying her to an electric pole for stealing a cauliflower.

The accused was identified as Satrughna Mahanta, a resident of Saraspasi village.

"On Saturday, we were informed by villagers that the elderly woman had visited a hospital for treatment. Our staff rushed to the hospital and recorded her statement. Following investigation, we found the allegations against the accused son to be prima facie true. So, we arrested Mahanta after registering a case against him," a police officer said.

The official said the woman had two sons and the elder son had passed away a few years ago.

The elderly woman has been staying alone following a discord with her son.

She lives on government ration and at the mercy of villagers.

The victim who was in dire need of money recently sold a cauliflower from the son's farm to a neighbour.

When her son came to know of it, he tied the 60-year-old woman to an electric pole and thrashed her. The incident took place on December 20.

The video and photo of the act soon went viral.