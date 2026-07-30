Sonam Wangchuk praises Vande Bharat, Chenab Bridge on return to Ladakh after CJP protest

Activist Sonam Wangchuk praised the Vande Bharat train and Chenab Bridge after returning from Delhi, while urging the government to honour its promise of not filing FIRs against student protesters.

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Scientist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has praised the Vande Bharat Express and the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge while urging the Centre to honour its written assurance that no legal action would be taken against students who participated in nationwide protests over the examination paper leak issue.

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Wangchuk, who recently ended his hunger strike in Delhi and underwent medical treatment, travelled to Jammu and Kashmir aboard the Vande Bharat train before returning to his home in Ladakh. Sharing a video on X on Thursday, he described rail travel as his preferred mode of transport and lauded the engineering feat of the Chenab Bridge.

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AM PROUD OF INDIAN RAILWAYS Want to be proud of Indian (govt) promises too… Copy-LeftRightnCentre… pic.twitter.com/syCigFCKOb — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 30, 2026

"Railways is my favourite mode of travel. I wanted to see the Chenab Bridge as well, and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways," Wangchuk said in the video.

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While appreciating the country's railway infrastructure, Wangchuk also made a direct appeal to the government to fulfil its commitment regarding student protesters.

He welcomed the introduction of legislation aimed at curbing examination malpractices, saying he hoped the reforms would go beyond exams and improve the education system as a whole.

"I am happy that the Bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement is introduced not just in exams but across the entire education system," he said.

Referring to the assurance given during discussions with the government and student representatives, Wangchuk urged authorities to refrain from filing FIRs against students who took part in demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I would also like to appeal to the government... to abide by its written commitment that there will be no legal action against students who participated in the protest, and to build an environment of trust, especially with the young generation," he said.

Concluding his message, Wangchuk called on all stakeholders to work together to make India "great."

His appeal came a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote. The legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties for examination paper leaks following the nationwide controversy over the NEET-UG exam.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure proper medical treatment for protesters who sustained pellet gun injuries during the demonstrations.