Sonu Sood comes to the rescue of Jharkhand boy who had gone viral for reporting sorry state of school

To bring the government’s attention to the dismal condition of his school, a video of a Jharkhand student reporting on his school premises had gone viral earlier this month.

Sarfaraz had taken up the role of a journalist to expose the problems faced by him and his pals on a regular basis.

While the status of the government paying heed to the young lad’s demands is unclear yet, actor Sonu Sood has come to his rescue.

Sood took cognizance of the viral clip and offered quality education to Sarfaraz.

The actor retweeted the boy’s viral video and wrote: “Sarfaraj, do your next reporting from your new school. Pack your bags, a new school and a hostel are waiting for you.”

Netizens lauded the actor for helping the young boy.

Sarfaraz, a Class 6 student, had reported the dilapidated condition of his school with a mic made out of a plastic bottle and a stick. People were amazed at the young boy’s confidence and reporting skills.

