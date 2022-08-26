Sonu Sood comes to the rescue of Jharkhand boy who had gone viral for reporting sorry state of school

Chandigarh, August 26
To bring the government’s attention to the dismal condition of his school, a video of a Jharkhand student reporting on his school premises had gone viral earlier this month.
Sarfaraz had taken up the role of a journalist to expose the problems faced by him and his pals on a regular basis.
बच्चे की सच्ची पत्रकारिता को दिल से सलाम— Maaz Akhter (@MaazAkhter800) August 4, 2022
वीडियो झारखंड की है और बच्चे का नाम सरफराज है@MaazAkhter800#JharkhandNews #Viral pic.twitter.com/dsKVdtiRSe
While the status of the government paying heed to the young lad’s demands is unclear yet, actor Sonu Sood has come to his rescue.
Sood took cognizance of the viral clip and offered quality education to Sarfaraz.
The actor retweeted the boy’s viral video and wrote: “Sarfaraj, do your next reporting from your new school. Pack your bags, a new school and a hostel are waiting for you.”
सरफराज अगली रिपोर्टिंग अपने नए स्कूल से करना।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 23, 2022
बस्ता बांध स्कूल और हॉस्टल तेरा इन्तज़ार कर रहें हैं। https://t.co/h43n9fcbYP
Netizens lauded the actor for helping the young boy.
Read what they had to say:
छेदी भैया एक हीं दिल कितनी बार जीतोगे 😘— vivek paswan (@vivekpaswan21) August 23, 2022
अब जब बार-बार जीतने की आदत पड़ गई है 💪आपको तो किसी फिल्म में मेन रोल में आइए हम भी फूल माला लेकर आपके फिल्मों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं
कसम गंगा मैया की भैया हाउसफुल हो जाएगा थिएटर।📸📸📸
गर्दा गर्दा उड़ा देंगे भारत वासी
It's sad you are doing this...— Naved (@Alinavedali) August 23, 2022
It was the work of ministers....
They are looters
Keep it up bro 👍🌹 https://t.co/UiwsyCHff1
Sarfaraz, a Class 6 student, had reported the dilapidated condition of his school with a mic made out of a plastic bottle and a stick. People were amazed at the young boy’s confidence and reporting skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...