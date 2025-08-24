DT
PT
Home / Trending / 'Spider-Men' in trouble: Reel stunts land two in 'legal web' in Odisha and UP

One fined for bike stunts in Rourkela, another arrested for climbing heritage structure in Meerut
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:58 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Two men dressed as ‘Spiderman’ in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Video grab/X
Two men dressed as ‘Spiderman’, in two different cities, learned the hard way that viral fame can come with a “legal price tag”.

In Odisha's Rourkela, a man pulled a “Spidey act” by performing risky stunts on a moving motorcycle, without a helmet and with a modified silencer that sounded like explosions, according to a NDTV report.

However, the traffic police weren’t impressed. He was slapped with a Rs 15,000 fine and had his bike seized on the spot.

The incident also caused significant disruption to traffic and inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, another “Spiderman”, a social media content creator, climbed the city's historic clock tower to shoot a stunt video.

According to a PTI report, Faraz, who goes by ‘Spider Faraz’ online, has made videos of him doing dangerous stunts on several tall buildings.

However, this time, the police stepped in. Faraz was arrested and booked under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said such stunts were not only dangerous but also amounted to desecrating the heritage structure. Strict action will continue to be taken in such cases, they said.

