'Spider-Men' in trouble: Reel stunts land two in 'legal web' in Odisha and UP

Two men dressed as ‘Spiderman’, in two different cities, learned the hard way that viral fame can come with a “legal price tag”.

In Odisha's Rourkela, a man pulled a “Spidey act” by performing risky stunts on a moving motorcycle, without a helmet and with a modified silencer that sounded like explosions, according to a NDTV report.

However, the traffic police weren’t impressed. He was slapped with a Rs 15,000 fine and had his bike seized on the spot.

The incident also caused significant disruption to traffic and inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, another “Spiderman”, a social media content creator, climbed the city's historic clock tower to shoot a stunt video.

According to a PTI report, Faraz, who goes by ‘Spider Faraz’ online, has made videos of him doing dangerous stunts on several tall buildings.

"इंडियन स्पाइडरमैन "#मेरठ में इन दिनों एक स्पाइडरमैन शहर की ऊंची इमारतों के ऊपर घूम रहा है. वह स्टंट करता है. स्पाइडरमैन पोज बनाता है. चौराहों पर कलाबाजियां खाता है. छोटे बच्चों को स्टंट करने के लिए उकसाता है इंस्टा के "स्पाइडरमैन फराज" हैंडल पर वह वीडियो पोस्ट भी करता है pic.twitter.com/BMYPPafhWh — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 23, 2025

However, this time, the police stepped in. Faraz was arrested and booked under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said such stunts were not only dangerous but also amounted to desecrating the heritage structure. Strict action will continue to be taken in such cases, they said.