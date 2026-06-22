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Home / Trending / Spotted! Monkey takes Delhi Metro ride, sparks amusement and security concerns

Spotted! Monkey takes Delhi Metro ride, sparks amusement and security concerns

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Diksha Pandit'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:41 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A hilarious yet cute video has recently gone viral wherein a rather unusual ‘passenger’ is seen taking the Delhi metro. The clip showed a monkey inside the metro’s women’s coach. The animal was seen jumping around from seat to seat, while the passengers were seen smiling and recording the incident.

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Fortunately, the animal was calm and did not end up attacking anyone.

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As the video went viral, many users called the incident “funny”. Meanwhile, a few also flagged the 'security concern.'

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The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Diksha Pandit’.

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“Special passengers in the metro,” a user said. “I know this seems like a major safety issue but the monkey is so cute it's his own thing. He is not attacking anyone,” added another person. “This is looking so cute. How cutely the baby is just curling up in the corner,” commented the next person.

“How do they even manage to come inside the metro? This has become far too common now. Good thing that they have never hurt anyone, but this is really dangerous,” added another person.

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