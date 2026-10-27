'Sprint of the century': 'Paralysed' beggar runs for his life on seeing injection

In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, a man — who appeared to have paralysis — suddenly gets up and bolts after being offered treatment. The unusual moment has viewers questioning what exactly unfolded.

The clip captures an exchange between the man, who was reportedly begging on the street, and another individual who stops to question him about his 'physical disability.'

Advertisement

The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

Advertisement

In the clip, the man filming approaches the beggar and asks him several questions about his condition. During the conversation, the beggar appears to give differing responses, prompting the person recording the encounter to question him further.

As the conversation continues, the man filming attempts to understand the nature of the condition that appears to affect the beggar’s mobility. However, the video does not independently establish whether the man had a medical condition or what might have caused his apparent difficulty in moving.

Advertisement

The interaction takes an unexpected turn when the person recording the video brings out an injection and suggests that it could help the man recover.

However in a hilarious turn of events, on seeing the injection, the man sprints and runs for his life from the spot, leaving the person filming visibly surprised.

The video was circulated by Mohammad Toha 09.

Watch the video:

"Paralyzed" Beggar Runs at Full Speed After Being Offered Treatment for Paralysis. https://t.co/7sDuOlM5f3 — WarMonitor (@WarMonitorINTL) October 26, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Sprint of the century." Another joked: "Fastest exit ever." A third commented, "His legs had other plans."

(Note: The Tribune could not verify the authenticity of the video)