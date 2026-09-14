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Home / Trending / Sri Lanka tourist's 'batman moment' goes viral after bat clings to him

Sri Lanka tourist's 'batman moment' goes viral after bat clings to him

Instead of running away, the tourist decided to stand still as the animal remains attached to him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:05 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A tourist's unexpected encounter with a bat in Sri Lanka is going viral on social media. In the clip, the man can be seen visibly stunned as the bat landed on him and appeared to cling to him.

However, instead of immediately running away, the tourist decided to stand still as the animal remains attached to him. Another person can also be seen trying to help him.

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This incident was shared on Instagram alongside a humorous reference to Batman. The text overlay on the video reads, “When you go to Sri Lanka… and Batman falls on you.”

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “I would have had my shirt off in seconds.” Another joked: “Bat and a man.” A third reacted, “Very cute, but now go get that rabies shot!”

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