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Home / Trending / 'Stay away from her': Indian men in Canada form human shield to protect woman from alleged stalker

'Stay away from her': Indian men in Canada form human shield to protect woman from alleged stalker

The incident reportedly involved players from the Prince George Cricket Club in British Columbia, Canada

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A video widely shared on social media has drawn praise for a group of Indian men in Canada after they appeared to help a young woman who said she was being followed by a man.

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The incident reportedly involved players from the Prince George Cricket Club in British Columbia, Canada. In the viral clip, the woman can be seen standing behind a group of men playing cricket on an open field, seemingly seeking protection and assistance. Moments later, a man enters the ground and walks in her direction.

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The cricketers quickly stepped in, forming a protective barrier in front of the woman and confronted the man. Remaining calm, they questioned the man and warned that police could be contacted if he refused to leave.

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"Stay away from her," one player is heard saying in the video, while others ask, "Who are you?", "What do you want?" and "Do you know her?" The group repeatedly urged him to move on, with one man saying, "Keep it moving, buddy."

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According to the footage, the man continued to linger nearby and appeared to keep looking toward the woman despite being told to leave. The players then warned that they would call 911 if he did not walk away.

Throughout the encounter, the woman appeared visibly uneasy and remained close to the group.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear. Some social media users speculated that the woman may have approached the cricketers while out walking her dog, but no official details have been released.

(The Tribune cannot verify the authenticity of the clip)

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