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Home / Trending / 'Stop being so loud': Indian woman in Japan backs reel ranking Indians among 'worst travellers', shares why

'Stop being so loud': Indian woman in Japan backs reel ranking Indians among 'worst travellers', shares why

Khush Ahlawat, who resides in Japan, took to Instagram to share her experiences with Indian tourists and their behaviour

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:31 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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An Instagram reel that allegedly ranked Indians among the ‘top three worst travellers in the world’ has sparked widespread discussion online. However, what caught everyone’s attention even more with that it was an Indian woman living in Japan who said she ‘100 per cent’ agreed with the claim.

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She went on to share why.

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Khush Ahlawat, who resides in Japan, took to social media to share her experiences with Indian tourists and their behaviour in the country. If she’s to be believed, Indians are often among the ‘loudest’ in public spaces.

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"Stop being so loud. You're not the only ones living," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She asked fellow Indians to be ‘considerate’ of those around them, particularly in Japan, where people are generally soft-spoken.

"Learn a thing or two before leaving Japan. No. 1 - being considerate about others. You can't do it like the Japanese, but you can start by speaking softly and not letting the whole world hear your conversations. Or maybe make the conversations worth listening to," the caption further read.

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The Tribune could not independently verify the claims made in the post

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “I mean, even in India that pisses me off, so I can’t imagine how it must feel to them.”

Another reacted, “So true. I live here and unfortunately encounter such Indians on a daily basis because I work at a famous tourist spot.”

A third commented, “India is so noisy that people are used to screaming at each other.”

“Tell me about it!!! My everyday train story in swiss. The loudest are Indian travellers. Please people understand where you are! The whole train doesn’t need to hear your experience and what your family thinks on a video call that you are having without headphones,” added another.

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