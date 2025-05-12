DT
Home / Trending / 'Stupid woman': Sunita Ahuja straight up on divorce rumours with Govinda

‘Stupid woman’: Sunita Ahuja straight up on divorce rumours with Govinda

Actor’s wife shuts down divorce rumours, says Govinda would never leave his family for anyone
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:53 AM May 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sunita Ahuja and Govinda. Instagram/@govinda_herono1
Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has once again addressed rumours surrounding their marriage, firmly denying any speculation of a split.

Earlier this year, Sunita’s team confirmed that while she had initially filed for divorce, the couple ultimately chose to resolve their differences.

Now, in a recent interview with Times Now, Sunita made it clear that any further gossip should be disregarded unless it comes directly from her or Govinda.

“Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke muh se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai,” she said.

“I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman.”

She further urged the media not to spread unverified information. “First, ask whether it is even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. If anything like this ever happens, I will be the first to speak to the media but I believe God will never break my home,” Sunita said.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1986, keeping their marriage private for four years. The couple has two children, Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja, both currently working towards careers in the film industry.

