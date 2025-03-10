Sunil Gavaskar dances in joy as India wins Champions Trophy

A video posted on the Star Sports Facebook page shows cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s victory in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand with an energetic dance.

The video has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across the country.

In the clip, the host acknowledges Gavaskar’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, saying, “Yeh hamare desh ke diggaj hai, ye hamara sammaan hai.”

Advertisement

He further adds, “Inki wajah se hi to hum sab hai, inko dekh ke hum logo ne prabhavit hoke khelna shurru kia.”

The video concludes with the host saying, “Aaj wahi feeling ye dobara jee rahe hai ki trophy Bharat ke haath mein lagi hai.”

Advertisement

The heartwarming moment has sparked admiration from cricket enthusiasts, with many praising Gavaskar’s undying passion for sports.