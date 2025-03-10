DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Sunil Gavaskar dances in joy as India wins Champions Trophy

Sunil Gavaskar dances in joy as India wins Champions Trophy

Cricket legend’s celebration video goes viral, fans delighted
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:41 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A video posted on the Star Sports Facebook page shows cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s victory in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand with an energetic dance.

The video has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across the country.

In the clip, the host acknowledges Gavaskar’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, saying, “Yeh hamare desh ke diggaj hai, ye hamara sammaan hai.”

Advertisement

He further adds, “Inki wajah se hi to hum sab hai, inko dekh ke hum logo ne prabhavit hoke khelna shurru kia.”

The video concludes with the host saying, “Aaj wahi feeling ye dobara jee rahe hai ki trophy Bharat ke haath mein lagi hai.”

Advertisement

The heartwarming moment has sparked admiration from cricket enthusiasts, with many praising Gavaskar’s undying passion for sports.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper