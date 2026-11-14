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Home / Trending / Super cute Georgia girl dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ hit, video gets 54 million views in 2 days

Super cute Georgia girl dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ hit, video gets 54 million views in 2 days

The little girl’s spontaneous moves to ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ have clocked over 54 million views in just two hours, proving Bollywood nostalgia knows no borders

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A little girl from Georgia has become the latest viral sensation among Indian social media users after a video of her dancing joyfully to the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna took the internet by storm.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle @anamaria_eva_, has crossed 54 million views within 2 days, with the number continuing to rise.

What has made the clip especially heartwarming is the spontaneity of the moment. The girl is seen warming her hands near a fire when the popular Bollywood track begins playing in the background. Within moments, she breaks into an enthusiastic dance, matching the music with expressive gestures, hand movements and adorable steps.

Her infectious energy soon spreads to those around her. An elderly person seated nearby can also be seen joining in, swaying and dancing from the chair as the little girl continues to perform.

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The video has struck a chord with Indian viewers, many of whom have flooded the comments section with messages praising the child’s confidence and innocence. Others have marvelled at the enduring global appeal of the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol classic, with some even suggesting that Shah Rukh should invite the young fan to India.

Released decades ago, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna remains one of Bollywood's most recognisable songs and continues to find new audiences across generations and borders.

For many viewers, the viral clip is more than just an adorable dance video. It is another reminder of how Bollywood music — and the nostalgia surrounding DDLJ — continues to connect people far beyond India.

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With her smile, effortless moves and obvious joy in the music, the little girl from Georgia has given Indian social media a viral moment it simply cannot stop watching.

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