SUV on roof? Going abroad, Bihar man 'parks' his Mahindra Scorpio on house rooftop using crane

Indians and their creative solutions to problems have long amused everyone. Here's one such instance where a Mahindra Scorpio owner in Bihar decided to choose an unusual way to safeguard his SUV before travelling abroad.

Rather than leaving the vehicle parked outside or arranging conventional storage, he had the Scorpio lifted by a crane and placed on the roof of his house.

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Wait, what?

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A video that is doing rounds on social media shows a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being carefully lifted above a residential building before being positioned on the rooftop.

Reports accompanying the video claim the owner is leaving for work overseas and was concerned about the vehicle's safety during his absence.

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However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The video does not confirm the exact location of the incident in Bihar.

The sight of a full-size SUV being lifted onto a residential rooftop has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users were left clearly amused, others have questioned the practicality and safety of placing such a heavy vehicle on a building.

A man in Bihar used a crane to lift his Scorpio onto his house rooftop to keep it safe while going abroad for work. This is hilarious and it happens in India only, leaving netizens amused by the bizarre parking method. pic.twitter.com/4LGr7kUR3v — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) September 3, 2026

Note: The Tribune could not verify the authenticity of this viral video