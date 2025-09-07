Tail of tradition: Dog's Onam feast melts hearts
This Onam celebration just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to Chai, the adorable dog who's won hearts across social media.
The Instagram video, shared by @rahul_jprakash, was captioned “Happy 🐶nam from me and mine to you and yours!” The viral video has so far garnered over 6.2 million views.
Dressed in traditional off-white and gold attire, Chai shared a heartwarming moment with her owner Rahul, sitting down to a beautiful banana-leaf Sadhya — a grand Onam feast filled with curries, pickles, fritters and rice.
View this post on Instagram
What melts hearts is Chai's patience; she waits until Rahul joins her before taking a bite, mirroring his actions as they dine together. At one touching moment, Chai curiously glances at Rahul's plate, and he responds with a playful bite from her platter, gently feeding her.
“Oh that beauty in pattu pavada,” a comment read,
Another user wrote, “Cutest Onam post,” while a third commented, “I love her dress.”
