Tail of tradition: Dog's Onam feast melts hearts

Tail of tradition: Dog's Onam feast melts hearts

Dressed in traditional off-white and gold attire, 'Chai' shared a heartwarming moment with her owner Rahul
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:50 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
rahul_jprakash/Instagram
This Onam celebration just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to Chai, the adorable dog who's won hearts across social media.

The Instagram video, shared by @rahul_jprakash, was captioned “Happy 🐶nam from me and mine to you and yours!” The viral video has so far garnered over 6.2 million views.

Dressed in traditional off-white and gold attire, Chai shared a heartwarming moment with her owner Rahul, sitting down to a beautiful banana-leaf Sadhya — a grand Onam feast filled with curries, pickles, fritters and rice.

What melts hearts is Chai's patience; she waits until Rahul joins her before taking a bite, mirroring his actions as they dine together. At one touching moment, Chai curiously glances at Rahul's plate, and he responds with a playful bite from her platter, gently feeding her.

“Oh that beauty in pattu pavada,” a comment read,

Another user wrote, “Cutest Onam post,” while a third commented, “I love her dress.”

