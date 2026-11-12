Taj Mahal security breach: 2 foreign tourists climb restricted tower, click pics

Security arrangements at the Taj Mahal in Agra have come under scrutiny after two foreign tourists managed to enter a restricted area and climb onto the rooftop of Tower Number Four, near the Shahi Mosque, where an anti-drone system is installed. The tourists reportedly remained on the rooftop for some time and clicked photographs without being noticed by security personnel.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening after a video showing the tourists on the rooftop went viral on social media. Following the circulation of the footage, security agencies swung into action and brought the two tourists down from the tower.

The breach has raised serious concerns as the tower falls within the monument's restricted red zone and houses an anti-drone system used to monitor drone activity in the prohibited airspace around the Taj Mahal.

Tahiruddin Tahir, chairman of the Urs Committee, expressed concern over the security lapse and questioned how two foreign tourists managed to access such a sensitive area despite the restrictions and security arrangements in place.

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The incident has once again brought the Taj Mahal's security and surveillance arrangements under the spotlight. Questions have also been raised over pre-wedding photo shoots being conducted inside the monument despite restrictions.

Concerns have further emerged over whether unauthorised photo shoots could result in revenue losses for the ASI, which regulates activities at the monument.