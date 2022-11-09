Tamil Nadu man kills wife for spending too much time making social media reels, nabbed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

A shocking incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district where a 38-year-old man chocked his wife to death with her shawl as he was agitated over her established practice of spending too much time making reels on social media platforms.

As per a report of Kalinga TV, Amirthalingamworked as a daily wage labourerin a vegetable market. His wife Chithra too worked at a garment factory to help husband make both the ends meet. However, she had a habit of spending too much time on social media making reels. The duo usually had spat over the woman’s habit.

She celebrated over 33,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Things turned worse when Chitra, disgruntled over dearth of followers, decided to pursue a career in acting and left for Chennai.

Last week she returned for her daughter’s marriage. But as soon as the function got over, she insisted on going back to Chennai. Amirthalingam didn’t complied as wanted her to stay at home. The argument turned bitter and Amirthalingam killed Chitra entangling her throat with a shawl.

When Chitra fainted, he escaped the incident site in panic after informing his daughter.

Their daughter upon reaching the incident spot discovered that her mother was dead. She immediately informed police and Amirthalingam got arrested.

#Instagram