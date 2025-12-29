DT
Home / Trending / 'Tau tu... teri chhori ki umar ki hu main': Haryanvi dancer slams man for inappropriate remarks

'Tau tu... teri chhori ki umar ki hu main': Haryanvi dancer slams man for inappropriate remarks

The incident has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many praising Dahiya for her courage and condemning the man's behaviour

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:50 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Haryanvi dancer and actress Pranjal Dahiya recently made headlines for calling out an older man who made inappropriate remarks during one of her live performances. In a viral video, Dahiya can be seen stopping the show and addressing the man, saying, "Tau tu... teri chhori ki umar ki hu main" (Uncle, I'm the age of your daughter), emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries.

The incident has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many praising Dahiya for her courage and condemning the man's behaviour. The video highlights the ongoing issue of disrespectful comments faced by female artistes, raising questions about boundaries and respect in public interactions.

Dahiya's assertive response has resonated with fans and fellow artistes, who are rallying behind her. Many have taken to social media to express their support, calling her stand ‘dignified' and ‘necessary’ in an era where performers often face unsafe situations.

