DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Techfest 2025: Robot or Akshaye Khanna, who danced to 'Fa9la' better?

Techfest 2025: Robot or Akshaye Khanna, who danced to 'Fa9la' better?

'Fa9la', composed by Bahrain‑based rapper Flipperachi (Sher‑e‑Baloch), serves as a pivotal sequence in 'Dhurandhar'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram
Advertisement

What started as a routine tech showcase at Techfest 2025 spiraled into a jaw‑dropping spectacle when a humanoid robot took over the stage at IIT Bombay. Expecting a standard robotics demo, the crowd was instead hit with the opening beats of ‘Fa9la’—the viral track from the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar. As the lights dimmed, the robot burst into a high‑energy dance routine, moving with uncanny rhythm, confidence and fluidity that made everyone think a Bollywood star had slipped onto the stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers described the performance as 'surreal,' 'unexpectedly adorable' and 'a glimpse of the future having fun.' Many noted how natural the machine looked—its expressive timing and personality blurring the line between robot and performer.

Advertisement

The buzz didn’t stay confined to the auditorium. Clips flooded Instagram and YouTube, racking up millions of views and spawning a flood of memes. Netizens nicknamed the bot “Chitti Dakait”, riffing on iconic cinematic robots, and flooded comment sections with jokes like “Finally! Akshaye Khanna isn’t the only one anymore” and “This is what decades of kicking Boston Dynamics bots has led to”.

The performance highlighted just how far humanoid robotics has come.

Advertisement

‘Fa9la’, composed by Bahrain‑based rapper Flipperachi (Sher‑e‑Baloch), serves as a pivotal sequence in Dhurandhar.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts