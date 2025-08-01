Techie fired 4 times in 18 years doesn’t see AI as direct cause of layoffs

Marc Kriguer, a software engineer with nearly 30 years of experience, has lost his job four times in the past 18 years.

The latest was from Walmart Global Tech.

In a write-up for Business Insider, Kriguer, 59, shared his instable tech job journey.

Kriguer's story offers an insightful window into the changing times in the tech industry and despite the growing influence of AI in software development, he doesn't believe it's the main cause of widespread tech layoffs.

Key Takeaways from Kriguer’s experience:

Kriguer’s four layoffs across 18 years—including at major firms like Sun Microsystems and Walmart—highlight that even seasoned professionals aren’t immune to industry churn. He attributes this not to declining skill sets or automation, but to structural issues like overhiring and cost-cutting.

AI is changing the landscape, but not replacing everyone

While Kriguer doesn’t see AI as the direct cause of layoffs, he does acknowledge its growing role in development workflows. His stance—that AI is more useful for code review than code generation—mirrors a common sentiment among experienced engineers who see tools like GitHub Copilot as assistants rather than replacements. Still, his observation that AI proficiency is now increasingly expected suggests that staying current with such tools may soon become essential, not optional.

Experience still matters, but so does adaptability

Despite job market pressures, Kriguer maintains a resilient outlook. With 40 applications and 15 interviews already lined up, his persistence reflects the ongoing demand for experienced engineers. However, his journey underscores a broader point. Decades of experience alone may no longer guarantee stability or security—being adaptable, open to evolving tech, and continually learning are now crucial survival traits.