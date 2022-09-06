Techies ride tractors to reach offices amid heavy rains in 'Bengaluru turned Venice'; Twitter is pouring memes

Chandigarh, September 6
The country’s IT hub is rueing in a deluge-like situation and Twitterati is pouring memes.
Ever since the rains have hit the Silicon Valley, people are facing new civic challenges everyday.
While videos of people swimming across streets to reach their homes have been doing the rounds on the Internet, the latest to jump on the bandwagon are those of techies taking tractor rides to reach their offices.
The IT professionals among others, have resorted to taking tractor rides as various places including Yemalur, near the HAL Airport, was severely waterlogged.
The city witnessed massive traffic jams and disruptions to daily life as the submerged roads and inundated streets looked like rivulets.
The new experience of an uber cool ride amid incessant rains served fodder for memes on Twitter.
Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.#bengalururains #bangalorefloods #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/6lhMn1iYBo— Ankit Singh (@ankit1535) September 5, 2022
September 6, 2022
Work from bridge at eco-space ORR bangalore!!! #bangalorerain #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/7IQY31jOdE— Ajit Kumar Singh (@Aks_Ajit) September 5, 2022
Nothing, just another normal day while going to office in #Bengaluru #Bangalore 😊— Ashish Alshetty (@mi2anupsrk) September 5, 2022
.
.
.
.#bangalorerains #BengaluruRain #bangalorerain #bangalorefloods pic.twitter.com/GaNyIm16H5
Sitting in my balcony, sipping on some tea, listening to the sound of water, staring at the deep blue sea. #BengaluruRain #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/T9p7a6VcRk— Avani Patwardhan (@avanipatwardhan) September 5, 2022
Me on my way to the office because boss called it's urgent.#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/wqmdhG4wuH— sivapithecus_02 (@Sivapithecus0) September 6, 2022
A living room in a villa in Yamalur! 🚣♂️@peakbengaluru #bengalururains #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/N0LF8fx5gW— Kunal Rahangdale (@i_kunal_ar26) September 6, 2022
While some questioned the authorities, some took to quirky sarcasm and made the most of the situation by claiming ‘Bengaluru is Venice now’.
Read a few tweets here:
In an area, near the tech hub of Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, a tractor is carrying me from one side of the flooding to another, my home. The skies are still as blue and gorgeous, and trees on both sides of the road. Will @peakbengaluru peak any more than this for me? pic.twitter.com/WEBYvYMoVB— Jash Jain (@jashjain98) September 5, 2022
Thanks to @BBMP and @BJP4Karnataka .— Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) September 4, 2022
Bengaluru has been turned into Venice 🚣♀️⛵️🌊#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/ypFbaCGTWN
Who needs a wonderla , a water amusement park when entire #bangalore can we be water park!— anonymous! (@Died_Democracy) September 5, 2022
Thanks for #bbmp , it takes lot of efforts and dedication to turn a city into a floating city!#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/fUMuPyNANh
Since Bengaluru is facing the brunt of rain fury, are the work-from-home days back for employees in Bengaluru? Hope, they ‘stay afloat’ till the situation settles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have bee...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case
Calls it an international conspiracy
Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case
The hearing is being held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institu...