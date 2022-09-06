Techies ride tractors to reach offices amid heavy rains in 'Bengaluru turned Venice'; Twitter is pouring memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 6

The country’s IT hub is rueing in a deluge-like situation and Twitterati is pouring memes.

Ever since the rains have hit the Silicon Valley, people are facing new civic challenges everyday.

While videos of people swimming across streets to reach their homes have been doing the rounds on the Internet, the latest to jump on the bandwagon are those of techies taking tractor rides to reach their offices.

The IT professionals among others, have resorted to taking tractor rides as various places including Yemalur, near the HAL Airport, was severely waterlogged.

The city witnessed massive traffic jams and disruptions to daily life as the submerged roads and inundated streets looked like rivulets.

The new experience of an uber cool ride amid incessant rains served fodder for memes on Twitter.

Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.#bengalururains #bangalorefloods #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/6lhMn1iYBo — Ankit Singh (@ankit1535) September 5, 2022

Sitting in my balcony, sipping on some tea, listening to the sound of water, staring at the deep blue sea. #BengaluruRain #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/T9p7a6VcRk — Avani Patwardhan (@avanipatwardhan) September 5, 2022

Me on my way to the office because boss called it's urgent.#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/wqmdhG4wuH — sivapithecus_02 (@Sivapithecus0) September 6, 2022

While some questioned the authorities, some took to quirky sarcasm and made the most of the situation by claiming ‘Bengaluru is Venice now’.

Read a few tweets here:

In an area, near the tech hub of Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, a tractor is carrying me from one side of the flooding to another, my home. The skies are still as blue and gorgeous, and trees on both sides of the road. Will @peakbengaluru peak any more than this for me? pic.twitter.com/WEBYvYMoVB — Jash Jain (@jashjain98) September 5, 2022

Who needs a wonderla , a water amusement park when entire #bangalore can we be water park!

Thanks for #bbmp , it takes lot of efforts and dedication to turn a city into a floating city!#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/fUMuPyNANh — anonymous! (@Died_Democracy) September 5, 2022

Since Bengaluru is facing the brunt of rain fury, are the work-from-home days back for employees in Bengaluru? Hope, they ‘stay afloat’ till the situation settles.