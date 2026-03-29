Teething trouble: Miss Grand Thailand contestant praised for composure after on-stage mishap

18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago turned a malfunction into a masterclass in professionalism during the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries in Bangkok. While delivering her introduction on March 25, the contestant — representing Pathum Thani — faced an unexpected situation when her dental veneers became dislodged mid-speech.

Advertisement

In a display of poise, Chanago turned away for a while to adjust the fixture before resuming her presentation with a confident smile and what has been described as a “model poker face”.

Advertisement

The moment, which has garnered millions of views, earned her immediate cheers from the live audience and widespread praise online for a “flawless recovery”.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Miss Grand International officially commended Chanago’s composure, saying the organization is “proud of her confidence and stage presence”.

Following the pageant’s finale on March 28, the newly crowned winner will prepare to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 competition, scheduled to take place in India this October.

Advertisement