icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Teething trouble: Miss Grand Thailand contestant praised for composure after on-stage mishap

Teething trouble: Miss Grand Thailand contestant praised for composure after on-stage mishap

The contestant faced an unexpected situation when her dental veneers became dislodged mid-speech

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:38 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/A video grab via X
Advertisement

18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago turned a malfunction into a masterclass in professionalism during the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries in Bangkok. While delivering her introduction on March 25, the contestant — representing Pathum Thani — faced an unexpected situation when her dental veneers became dislodged mid-speech.

Advertisement

In a display of poise, Chanago turned away for a while to adjust the fixture before resuming her presentation with a confident smile and what has been described as a “model poker face”.

Advertisement

The moment, which has garnered millions of views, earned her immediate cheers from the live audience and widespread praise online for a “flawless recovery”.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Miss Grand International officially commended Chanago’s composure, saying the organization is “proud of her confidence and stage presence”.

Following the pageant’s finale on March 28, the newly crowned winner will prepare to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 competition, scheduled to take place in India this October.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts