Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has taken a swipe at Kangana Ranaut amid the controversy over Kriti Sanon’s withdrawn Raksha Bandhan advertisement, sharing an old ad featuring Kangana in a revealing outfit.

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Kunickaa shared what appeared to be an old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana on X. In the advertisement, Kangana is seen wearing a strapless outfit with a deep neckline.

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Mera kutta kutta , tera kutta Tommy??? 😳🤪 https://t.co/xXvYMY7lf1 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) August 27, 2026

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Sharing the picture, Kunickaa wrote, “Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy???” in an apparent reference to Kangana’s criticism of Kriti’s recent advertisement.

The post has since drawn attention online, with the old advertisement resurfacing amid the ongoing debate over what women should wear during traditional festivals.

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Why is Kangana Ranaut’s old ad trending?

The resurfacing of the old advertisement comes days after Kangana criticised Kriti’s outfit in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. The advertisement was later withdrawn following the controversy.

Kriti’s campaign featured her in a contemporary outfit comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. The look faced criticism from a section of social media users, who questioned whether it was appropriate for a festival such as Raksha Bandhan.

Kangana subsequently shared her views on the campaign through her Instagram Stories.

“It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?” she wrote.

Kangana also questioned the styling choices in the advertisement, adding, “Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Old Kangana advertisement sparks ‘hypocrisy’ debate

Following Kunickaa’s post, Kangana’s old Raksha Bandhan advertisement began circulating again on social media. Several users compared the two campaigns and questioned Kangana’s comments on women's clothing and traditional festivals.

Some social media users accused the actor of hypocrisy, while others defended her earlier comments and argued that the two advertisements should not be compared.

Meanwhile, GIVA withdrew the controversial advertisement. In a statement posted on Instagram, the jewellery brand said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals, and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

The resurfacing of Kangana’s old advertisement has now added another layer to the debate, shifting the focus from Kriti’s campaign to questions about whether celebrities apply the same standards to themselves and others.