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Home / Trending / 'Thanda paani mat peena': Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets 'motherly advice' after India’s NZ win, video goes viral

'Thanda paani mat peena': Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets 'motherly advice' after India’s NZ win, video goes viral

The interaction took place after India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on October 27

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:04 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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After a smashing win against New Zealand, India’s 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was once again at the centre of all the attention. Credit: Instagram
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A woman spectator’s heartwarming interaction with 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after India’s victory in the third T20 International has gone viral, winning hearts on social media.

In the video, the woman can be heard advising the teenage cricketer, “Thanda paani mat peena, garam karke hi peena” (Don’t drink cold water; warm it before drinking). It was this motherly gesture that went on to win hearts across social media.

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The clip also shows the woman telling Suryavanshi, “Hum bhi Ballia se hain” (We are also from Ballia), establishing a connection with the young batter, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar.

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(Note: Ballia is in Uttar Pradesh, though it is a border district located at the eastern tip of the state right next to Bihar)

The young cricketer responded with a warm smile, saying, “Achha ji, theek hai” (Okay, all right).

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The interaction took place after India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on October 27.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar’s Samastipur district, the left-handed batter began learning cricket at a young age. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, aged just 12 years and 284 days. He later became the youngest player to make an IPL appearance when he debuted for Rajasthan Royals in April 2025.

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