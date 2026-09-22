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Home / Trending / Thar driver, with 'Gurjar' written on jeep, scares pedestrians: Viral video of SUV swerving at women sparks outrage online

Thar driver, with 'Gurjar' written on jeep, scares pedestrians: Viral video of SUV swerving at women sparks outrage online

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:46 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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A video showing a black Mahindra Thar allegedly being driven dangerously close to pedestrians has sparked outrage on social media, with users calling for strict action against the driver.

The footage, widely circulating online, shows the SUV, with the word “Gurjar” written on it, moving along a public road and repeatedly swerving towards people walking along the pavement and roadside.

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The vehicle appears to pass close to pedestrians, including women, with its sudden movements leaving commuters visibly startled. The video has renewed concerns over reckless driving and pedestrian safety on busy roads.

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Several social media users have tagged traffic police and demanded action against the driver, including cancellation of the driving licence and seizure of the vehicle.

One user wrote: “Cancel his license. Permanent restriction on him buying and driving any car. Seize and dismantle his car.”

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Another user criticised the apparent lack of civic responsibility, writing: “Money Can't Buy (Civic) Sense.”

The user also appealed to Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra to look into the incident and suggested that vehicle dealerships should consider action when owners are repeatedly reported for dangerous driving.

“I humbly request to Shri Anand Mahindra to kindly look up this matter,” the user wrote, adding that the company should consider taking back a vehicle in such cases on “humanity grounds”.

The authenticity and location of the video could not be independently verified. It is also not clear whether police have identified or taken action against the driver.

The video has nevertheless prompted a online debate over reckless driving, harassment of pedestrians and the need for stronger enforcement of road-safety rules.

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