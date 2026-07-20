The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has taken the country (and sky) by storm. With the ground protest already gaining massive attention, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight decided to urge his fellow travellers to support the agitation.

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A video of the onboard appeal has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising the passenger for promoting peaceful civic engagement.

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The clip, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Sonawane, shows the passenger standing in the aircraft aisle shortly before the flight landed in Delhi. He thanked those travelling to the national capital to participate in the protest and encouraged others to visit Jantar Mantar if their schedules permitted.

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In the video he can be heard saying, "Hello everyone, may I have your attention, please? I just want to thank everyone who is coming to Delhi for the peaceful protest. I also want to let you know that if you need any kind of support, I have some friends on the plane as well, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us for moral support."

"If you need help with accommodation or transportation, or if you are simply visiting Delhi, I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well. Thank you so much. Jai Hind," he added.

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The Instagram video also carried the caption, "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Sonawane (@akshay.sonawane_)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “I love this generation. Exactly the audacity we need right now.” Another reacted, “This is youth power.”