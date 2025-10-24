Imagine climbing the highest mountain in the world, only to find yourself gasping for air, your body screaming in agony, and your face battered by unforgiving winds. This is the shocking reality that 17-year-old Australian adventurer Bianca Adler faced during her attempt to conquer Mount Everest.

Advertisement

Bianca's Instagram video, which has now garnered over 22 million views, shows her struggling to breathe, her face red and swollen from the harsh winds, as she reaches the base camp after her ill-fated climb.

Advertisement

"I feel horrible," she says. "My neck, throat, and lungs are so sore... I am so out of breath, even though yesterday I was at 8,000 metres."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Adler (@bianca_adler1)

The young climber's determination to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is a testament to her unwavering spirit. However, her journey was cut short at an altitude of 8,450 metres, just 400 metres shy of the summit, due to treacherous weather conditions.

Advertisement

Bianca's experience highlights the extreme physical strain that climbers face in the "Death Zone," a region above 8,000 metres where oxygen levels are severely low, and conditions are unforgiving.

The viral video has left social media users in awe, with many praising Bianca's courage and determination.

"Ultimate strength, you deserve all the respect for what you've done already in mountaineering," one user commented. Another added, "Amazing what courage it takes to have tried."