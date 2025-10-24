DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / The Everest struggle is real! Watch 17-year-old's 'death zone' encounter

The Everest struggle is real! Watch 17-year-old's 'death zone' encounter

Bianca's Instagram video, which has garnered over 22 million views, shows her struggling to breathe

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
bianca_adler1/Instagram
Advertisement

Imagine climbing the highest mountain in the world, only to find yourself gasping for air, your body screaming in agony, and your face battered by unforgiving winds. This is the shocking reality that 17-year-old Australian adventurer Bianca Adler faced during her attempt to conquer Mount Everest.

Advertisement

Bianca's Instagram video, which has now garnered over 22 million views, shows her struggling to breathe, her face red and swollen from the harsh winds, as she reaches the base camp after her ill-fated climb.

Advertisement

"I feel horrible," she says. "My neck, throat, and lungs are so sore... I am so out of breath, even though yesterday I was at 8,000 metres."

Advertisement

The young climber's determination to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is a testament to her unwavering spirit. However, her journey was cut short at an altitude of 8,450 metres, just 400 metres shy of the summit, due to treacherous weather conditions.

Advertisement

Bianca's experience highlights the extreme physical strain that climbers face in the "Death Zone," a region above 8,000 metres where oxygen levels are severely low, and conditions are unforgiving.

The viral video has left social media users in awe, with many praising Bianca's courage and determination.

"Ultimate strength, you deserve all the respect for what you've done already in mountaineering," one user commented. Another added, "Amazing what courage it takes to have tried."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts