The other side of war! Watch a Palestinian man reunite with son after two years

A heartwarming video has gone viral, capturing the emotional reunion of a Palestinian man — who was captured by Israel — with his young son after two long years of separation. The man, released as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, was seen peeping out of the bus window, searching for his family. As he spotted his son, he lifted him through the window, showering him with kisses on the cheeks.

The release of Palestinian prisoners was part of a broader agreement that ended a two-year war, freeing over 1,900 detainees, including around 1,700 held in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023.

The viral video, shared by ANI, showcases the prisoner's joy as he reunites with his child, highlighting the human side of the conflict. Similar scenes of relief and joy played out across Gaza, with families gathering at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to welcome their loved ones.