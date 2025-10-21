Shiri Agarwal's story is a testament to the power of calmness and composure under pressure. During her CAT exam, the Delhi-based woman faced a daunting situation — realising she had underperformed in her strongest section. Yet, she didn't let it ruin her chances of joining a top B-school.

She began the exam feeling anxious about her Verbal Ability section, which was her strongest area. To make matters worse, she picked the two toughest reading comprehensions by mistake, affecting her confidence.

After 40 minutes, she knew she had messed up, but instead of panicking, she reframed her mindset.

" My first thought: the game is over. My subsequent thought: let’s not get emotional this early. The paper will be tough for others as well, so let's focus on giving my best in the remaining two sections," Agarwal said. She channelled her focus into the next two sections — Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). For the next 80 minutes, she concentrated on what was under her control.

Agarwal's perseverance paid off.

Although her Verbal Ability percentile didn't clear the cut-off for some top B-schools, she scored 97 percentile and above in both LRDI and QA, which helped save her overall score.

What to remember!

Stay Calm Under Pressure

Focus on What You Can Control

Emotional Control is Key

Agarwal's advice to aspirants is to remember that it's a four-sectional test — the fourth section being control over emotions and mind. "Half the battle is won if you stay calm," she said. By staying focused and composed, you can overcome challenges and achieve your goals.