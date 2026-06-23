A video showing a tourist driving a Toyota Fortuner through the Jhelum River in Kashmir has gone viral on social media. This has drawn widespread criticism and raising concerns over public safety and environmental responsibility.

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Shared on X, the driver appeared to be filming the stunt from inside the Fortuner, while several bystanders on the riverbank were also seen recording the unusual spectacle.

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Despite the flowing water and uneven riverbed, the vehicle successfully crossed the stretch.

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However, the incident quickly triggered a debate online about civic responsibility, environmental awareness and the enforcement of rules at popular tourist destinations.

“The real issue isn’t the vehicle, it’s the mindset. Driving a Fortuner into the Jhelum River for a few seconds of attention shows why civic sense is a bigger problem than infrastructure. We blame authorities for everything, but responsibility starts with individuals too,” read the caption accompanying the viral post.

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The real issue isn’t the vehicle, it’s the mindset. Driving a Fortuner into the Jhelum River for a few seconds of attention shows why civic sense is a bigger problem than infrastructure. We blame authorities for everything, but responsibility starts with individuals too.… pic.twitter.com/tSYZyFcmDn — Yash Gupta (@iYashGupta_21) June 22, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “If exemplary punishment is meted out to such idiots, others won’t dare to follow suit. Why do the same Indians behave when overseas? The authorities there treat the culprit with an iron hand! Corrupt Indian govts. can’t do that. It is abt. governance: enforcement of the laws."

Another commenter added, “There should be no expectation of responsibility, national pride or civic sense from Indians. We need ruthless enforcement of laws. Impound the car, impose a 100k fine and jail the driver. Apply it consistently without fear or favour. People will suddenly become responsible. In reality, we are a society riddled with corruption, political patronage and apathy."

Apart from safety concerns, many users highlighted the environmental impact of taking vehicles into natural water bodies.

“Blame it on the TVCs which flaunt the water wading capacities of these SUVs, with loud music and show the SUV driving in a water body effortlessly, people who buy, just copy the behaviour," another social media user remarked.