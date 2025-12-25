The return of Jebu: The Siberian member of Tarique Rahman’s family arrives in Dhaka

After more than 17 years in exile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka from London on Thursday with his wife Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Rahman, and their pet cat Jebu.

The Siberian cat, originally the pet of Tarique’s daughter Zaima, has become a surprising social media sensation in the run‑up to their homecoming. A photo of the fluffy feline staring intently at Tarique’s mobile phone went viral earlier this year.

In response to the online buzz, an official Facebook page for Jebu was launched just hours before their arrival, offering light‑hearted content that quickly gained traction among netizens. The page — playful and humorous — was soon filled with followers sharing comments, memes and posts.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Facebook page announced Jebu’s return after 12 noon, sharing a photograph with the caption, “Jebu has returned to the country.”

The beloved pet arrived on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London, touching down at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport just before noon alongside the family. Airport officials confirmed that Jebu was carried in a special travel crate and brought safely through all necessary arrival procedures.