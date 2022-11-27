Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in Bihar’s railway yard, 3 nabbed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

Newspapers, social media and news channels on daily basis report incidents of theft and robberies. Most often things pilfered by miscreants involve cash, jewellery from house. However, muggers even steal vehicle and other household stuff but you might have rarely heard of an incident as bizarre as thieves stealing a mammoth train engine from a railway yard.

The unusual incident took place in Bihar’s Begusarai district where robbers stole a diesel engine piece by piece by digging a tunnel to the yard. The engine was brought in the yard for repair.

RPF inspector PS Dubey said case was registered at the Barauni police stationand three people have been arrested.

Based on the information furnished by the arrestees, police recovered 13 sacks full of train engine parts from a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur.

Dubey said the gang also unbolts steel bridges and steals their parts.