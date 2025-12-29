‘Third party wanted to marry my husband’: Sannia Ashfaq on divorce with Imad Wasim

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim and his wife, Sannia Ashfaq, have confirmed the end of their six-year marriage, prompting widespread discussion on social media. While Wasim, 37, described the separation as a difficult but considered decision, Ashfaq later shared a statement offering a markedly different account of the marriage’s breakdown.

In a formal statement shared on Instagram, the retired cricketer said, “After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect. I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary.”

However, Ashfaq’s response painted a much more harrowing picture. She wrote, “I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

She went on to say, “Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, which became the final blow to an already struggling union.”

The couple, who married in a high-profile ceremony in Islamabad in 2019, had been the subject of rumors for months after fans noticed Ashfaq had deleted family photos and removed Wasim’s name from her social media profiles.