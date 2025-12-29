DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘Third party wanted to marry my husband’: Sannia Ashfaq on divorce with Imad Wasim

‘Third party wanted to marry my husband’: Sannia Ashfaq on divorce with Imad Wasim

The couple, married since 2019, issued separate statements following months of online speculation

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:51 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq
Advertisement

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim and his wife, Sannia Ashfaq, have confirmed the end of their six-year marriage, prompting widespread discussion on social media. While Wasim, 37, described the separation as a difficult but considered decision, Ashfaq later shared a statement offering a markedly different account of the marriage’s breakdown.

Advertisement

In a formal statement shared on Instagram, the retired cricketer said, “After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect. I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary.”

Advertisement

However, Ashfaq’s response painted a much more harrowing picture. She wrote, “I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

She went on to say, “Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, which became the final blow to an already struggling union.”

Advertisement

The couple, who married in a high-profile ceremony in Islamabad in 2019, had been the subject of rumors for months after fans noticed Ashfaq had deleted family photos and removed Wasim’s name from her social media profiles.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts