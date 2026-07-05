This corporate couple moved to Manali for remote work, any guesses on their savings every month

A corporate couple has gone viral on social media after revealing that their decision to relocate from the city to Manali for remote work unexpectedly helped them save more than Rs 30,000 every month.

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Anjali and Naman, who share their experiences on Instagram through the account @anjali.aur.naman, said they never moved to the hill town to cut expenses. Instead, they wanted to embrace a slower pace of life while continuing their corporate careers remotely.

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In a now-viral video, Anjali said, "We accidentally started saving over Rs 30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn't move here to save money; we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs."

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How they save over Rs 30,000 every month

The couple explained that the biggest reduction came from housing costs. Their monthly rent dropped from Rs 45,000 in the city to Rs 28,000 in Manali, resulting in savings of Rs 17,000 every month.

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Working remotely also eliminated daily commuting expenses, helping them save another Rs 3,000. In addition, routine urban spending on office dinners, coffee runs and snack breaks reduced significantly, cutting approximately Rs 7,500 from their monthly budget.

Another unexpected saving came from weekend travel. While living in the city, the couple regularly spent Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 each month on short getaways to escape the hustle and bustle. After relocating to Manali, surrounded by mountains and nature, they no longer felt the need to take such trips.

'We chose to live differently'

Anjali emphasised that saving money was never the goal.

"We didn't choose remote work to spend less; we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus," she said.

Internet reacts

The video has resonated with thousands of social media users, sparking discussions about the hidden costs of urban living, the financial advantages of remote work and the growing trend of professionals moving to smaller towns for a better work-life balance.