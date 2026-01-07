This Indian bride’s ‘bald’ statement goes viral  

An Indian bride is going viral for embracing her bald look on her wedding day, challenging conventional beauty norms often imposed on women.

Mahima Ghai, who lives with alopecia, a medical condition that causes partial or complete hair loss chose not to conceal her condition on her wedding day, subtly redefining conventional ideas of bridal beauty.

Social media users praised her confidence and the visible support shared between the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahima Ghai | visual artist (@mahimaghai26)

One Instagram user wrote, “Aap mein bahut himmat hai jo aapne yeh kar dikhaya. Dil se aap dono ka swagat.”

Another user complemented the couple saying: “Best example set कर दिया भाई aap दोनों सूरत doesn't matter in love.”

More than a viral moment, her choice offered a rare image of representation one where confidence replaced conformity.

In doing so, the wedding became less about meeting expectations and more about being seen as oneself!