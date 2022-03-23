‘This innocence will give hope to elders,’ netizens hail heartbreaking video of children playing in bomb shelter at Kyiv metro station

Chandigarh, March 23
Since the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, different heart-wrenching videos have been doing rounds on internet. In the streak, a yet another video has surfaced where children can be seen playing at one of the metro stations in Kyiv, which is being used as bomb shelters by many Ukraine nationals.
The video was posted by Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), on Twitter on Tuesday.
In the video, children can be seen sliding down an oblique platform of metro station. They can be seen all smiles as they enjoy their game, unaware of the pandemonium their country is going through.
“Childhood in the Kyiv metro, which residents of capital use as a bomb shelter #StandWithUkraine (sic),” the video caption reads.
Childhood in the Kyiv metro, which residents of capital use as a bomb shelter#StandWithUkraine— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 22, 2022
Video: Pavel Suslyakov pic.twitter.com/TYagIUTr5g
The video has left netizens heart broken. Many users spoke their heart out in favour of Ukraine people while others feels this innocence will give hope to elders.
