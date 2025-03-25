‘This is not India’: Internet slams Neha Kakkar for arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert

Singer Neha Kakkar recently found herself at the centre of controversy after arriving three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. A video shared on Reddit captured the moment when Neha broke down on stage, apologising to her audience for the delay.

In the viral video, Neha regretted over the delay. She assured fans that she would make them dance and enjoy the evening. Fighting back tears, Neha said, “You have been really sweet and patient. I have never made anyone wait in my life.”

She further said, “I’m so sorry. You all mean the world to me. I was so worried about what would happen. It means a lot to me, and I will always remember this evening. But I promise to make it up to you all.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Sharma (@mona_sha1411)

While some fans sympathised with Neha, others were less forgiving. In the video, an audience member was heard saying, “This is not India, you are in Australia. Go back and take rest. We waited for over two hours. Very good acting. This is not Indian Idol.”

Advertisement

One Reddit user commented, “Being ‘fashionably late’ by two or three hours is unacceptable.” Another said, “Deduct $150 for overacting.”

“People pay money to watch Neha Kakkar?” wrote another person.

While Neha faced significant backlash, her fans came to her defense on Instagram. According to a comment, the event organisers allegedly ran away with the sponsor money, leaving the show in jeopardy. Instead of cancelling, Neha reportedly chose to pay for the event out of her own pocket to ensure the audience got the concert they came for.

One comment read, “Do you even know the real reason? She performed without being paid, covering expenses for dancers and other staff herself.” Another added, “Instead of walking away, Neha chose to perform despite the chaos and delays. She didn’t arrive late by choice—she refused to let the audience down.”

Before her Melbourne performance, Neha had performed in Sydney as part of her tour.