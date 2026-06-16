Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself at the centre of controversy after a heated post-match altercation with Sri Lanka A players following India's dramatic Super Over defeat in the ongoing tri-nation series in Dambulla.

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The incident occurred moments after Sri Lanka A edged out India A in a tense finish. Television footage showed an agitated Sooryavanshi exchanging words with Sri Lanka pacer Kugathas Mathulan before the verbal spat escalated into a brief physical confrontation. Teammates and officials quickly intervened to separate the players.

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Reports suggest the 15-year-old India A opener was walking back after the defeat when a remark from a Sri Lankan player triggered the confrontation. Some reports claimed Mathulan taunted Sooryavanshi with a comment along the lines of "this is not IPL", prompting the youngster to react angrily.

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For now, however, the reported "This is not IPL" remark remains an unverified claim.

The situation escalated when Sooryavanshi appeared to push Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage, who had stepped in during the exchange, before senior players diffused the tension.

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The altercation capped an eventful evening that was already marred by controversy. The match ended in a tie after both teams scored 265 runs, forcing a Super Over. However, there was confusion over whether the tie-breaker would take place due to fading light, leading to lengthy discussions involving India A captain Tilak Varma and the umpires. Sri Lanka A eventually scored 16 runs in the Super Over and successfully defended the target to seal victory.

No official disciplinary action has been announced so far, although the incident could come under scrutiny under the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact and unsporting behaviour.

The video of the clash has since gone viral on social media, overshadowing what was otherwise a thrilling contest between the two sides.