'This is not New Delhi': Canadian YouTuber slapped during Vietnam livestream after filming Indian men

A Canadian YouTuber was slapped by an Indian man during a livestream at a 7-Eleven store in Saigon, Vietnam, after a confrontation erupted over the filming of two Indian men without their consent.

The YouTuber, John Ly, who goes by JohnWhatsGoingOn online, was livestreaming from the store when he began recording the two men. According to the video, the men repeatedly asked him to stop filming and keep the camera away from them.

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Canadian streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn gets attacked by an Indian man at a Vietnamese 7-Eleven for showing his face on stream. Later, more Indian men confront him in a heated argument, accusing him of being racist 😳 https://t.co/kNdXhEeHiZ — CREATOR PULSE (@CreatorPulsee) October 4, 2026

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Ly continued recording and used expletives while addressing the men, escalating the confrontation.

“This is not New Delhi,” Ly told one of the men as he tried to stop him from filming.

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The man questioned the YouTuber about privacy and told him to keep the camera away.

“You’ve been here all day, making content. You don’t know [expletive],” the man said, before asking Ly to put the camera down and speak to him.

The situation escalated further when the second man intervened.

“You are f***ing racist,” he told Ly before pushing him. The men then asked the YouTuber to leave the store.

Ly responded, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

Despite being pushed towards the exit, Ly continued smiling and livestreaming the confrontation.

“You are monetising hate,” one of the men told him.

Moments later, another man slapped Ly as the confrontation continued.

YouTuber continues livestream after being slapped

Even after being slapped, Ly did not immediately end the livestream. As he continued filming, he was heard saying, “No one likes Indians out here,” before appearing to leave the store.

The video has since circulated widely across social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The incident has also renewed debate over the increasingly common practice of livestreaming in public places, particularly when strangers are filmed without their knowledge or consent.

While some viewers questioned the decision to continue recording people who had repeatedly asked not to be filmed, others criticised the physical response to the confrontation.

The viral clip has therefore prompted discussion on two separate issues: the responsibility of content creators when recording strangers in public and whether frustration over being filmed can ever justify responding physically.

As the video continues to spread, the confrontation has become another example of how livestreaming can quickly turn a public encounter into a viral online controversy.