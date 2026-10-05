DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'This is not New Delhi': Canadian YouTuber slapped during Vietnam livestream after filming Indian men

'This is not New Delhi': Canadian YouTuber slapped during Vietnam livestream after filming Indian men

Canadian YouTuber John Ly, known online as JohnWhatsGoingOn, was livestreaming from a 7-Eleven in Saigon when a confrontation with two Indian men escalated after they objected to being filmed

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:44 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A grab from viral video.
Advertisement

A Canadian YouTuber was slapped by an Indian man during a livestream at a 7-Eleven store in Saigon, Vietnam, after a confrontation erupted over the filming of two Indian men without their consent.

The YouTuber, John Ly, who goes by JohnWhatsGoingOn online, was livestreaming from the store when he began recording the two men. According to the video, the men repeatedly asked him to stop filming and keep the camera away from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ly continued recording and used expletives while addressing the men, escalating the confrontation.

“This is not New Delhi,” Ly told one of the men as he tried to stop him from filming.

Advertisement

The man questioned the YouTuber about privacy and told him to keep the camera away.

“You’ve been here all day, making content. You don’t know [expletive],” the man said, before asking Ly to put the camera down and speak to him.

The situation escalated further when the second man intervened.

“You are f***ing racist,” he told Ly before pushing him. The men then asked the YouTuber to leave the store.

Ly responded, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

Despite being pushed towards the exit, Ly continued smiling and livestreaming the confrontation.

“You are monetising hate,” one of the men told him.

Moments later, another man slapped Ly as the confrontation continued.

YouTuber continues livestream after being slapped

Even after being slapped, Ly did not immediately end the livestream. As he continued filming, he was heard saying, “No one likes Indians out here,” before appearing to leave the store.

The video has since circulated widely across social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The incident has also renewed debate over the increasingly common practice of livestreaming in public places, particularly when strangers are filmed without their knowledge or consent.

While some viewers questioned the decision to continue recording people who had repeatedly asked not to be filmed, others criticised the physical response to the confrontation.

The viral clip has therefore prompted discussion on two separate issues: the responsibility of content creators when recording strangers in public and whether frustration over being filmed can ever justify responding physically.

As the video continues to spread, the confrontation has become another example of how livestreaming can quickly turn a public encounter into a viral online controversy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts