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Home / Trending / This is totally fraud: Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan alerts fans of fake Instagram account

This is totally fraud: Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan alerts fans of fake Instagram account

Madhavan will next feature in 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which is set to release in theatres on March 19

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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R Madhavan. File
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Actor R Madhavan warned fans of a fake social media account claiming to represent him and said the appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable.

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The “Dhurandhar” actor shared a screenshot of the fraud handle on his Instagram handle on Saturday. Madhavan noted there are no other accounts on social media that represent him or speak on his behalf.

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He mentioned the username of the fake account in his caption. “FRAUD ALLERT  THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY.  THEY CLAIM TO PRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE I SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT KINDLY BE AWARE,” he wrote.

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“NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable,” he added.

Madhavan will next feature in “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge”, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to “Dhurandhar” and features the actor in the role of the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ajay Sanyal.

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