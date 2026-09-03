This man charges Rs 3,700 to scratch your back, earns Rs 14 lakh a month

A 32-year-old man in China has turned the simple act of scratching an itch into a business, reportedly earning around 100,000 yuan (Rs 14 lakh) a month from his two “itch-scratching” stores.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhang Xiaoqiao launched his first outlet in Shenzhen’s Baoan District in early May and opened a second store in Futian District a month later. The stores operate under the brand name Suma.

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At Suma, customers lie face down on beds while trained staff use specially designed pointed nails to gently scratch their backs and other parts of the body. The service costs 300 yuan (about Rs 3,778) an hour and is promoted as a way to relieve stress and improve sleep.

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Staff may also focus on specific itchy areas, with some customers reportedly finding the experience so relaxing that it makes them laugh.

“In first-tier cities, people generally experience high levels of stress. As a result, this service is in great demand,” Zhang said, according to media reports cited by SCMP.

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How Zhang came up with the idea

Zhang, originally from central China’s Hubei province, said there was no established business model for professional itch-scratching in China, forcing him to develop the techniques himself.

His entrepreneurial journey has also been unconventional. After graduating from a lesser-known university, Zhang reportedly tried seven different jobs in a single year. Before turning 30, he founded two cross-border e-commerce companies, but neither achieved significant success.

He later worked in the self-media industry, again without making a major breakthrough.

The idea for his latest venture came last year after Zhang watched a short social media video of a woman scratching her husband’s back. He noticed viewers commenting that they would be willing to pay someone to do the same for them.

The video reminded Zhang of his childhood, when his father would scratch his back and help him fall asleep.

That memory eventually inspired him to turn back-scratching into a business.

‘More relaxing than a massage’

Zhang said his two Shenzhen stores now collectively generate about 100,000 yuan in gross monthly revenue. He claimed the outlets have already reached the break-even point and begun generating profits.

“We serve both male and female customers, with males comprising about 70 per cent,” Zhang said.

He added that some customers had described the service as more relaxing than a conventional massage, helping the business develop a base of repeat customers.

Despite the unusual nature of the profession, Zhang has bigger ambitions. He wants to open 100 outlets across China and hopes to establish professional itch-scratching as a recognised occupation.

China’s social media reacts

The unusual business model has attracted attention and humorous reactions on Chinese social media.

One user joked about wanting to become Zhang’s apprentice and open a similar outlet in Shanghai.

Another said the concept sounded appealing and described itch-scratching as a potentially effective way to feel comfortable and relaxed.

However, not everyone was convinced about the business model. Some questioned whether enough customers would be willing to pay 300 yuan an hour simply to have someone scratch their backs.

One sceptic asked: “Are there really that many people willing to pay 300 yuan for a scratch?”

For Zhang, however, the unusual demand appears to be enough to convince him that itch-scratching could become more than just a novelty business.